TELUS Corp's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago

Assessing the Sustainability and Growth of TELUS Corp's Dividends

TELUS Corp (TU, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.38 per share, payable on 2024-04-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-08. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into TELUS Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does TELUS Corp Do?

TELUS Corp is a leading telecommunications company in Canada, providing a wide range of services including mobile phone, internet, television, and landline phone services. With a significant market share in wireless services and a growing presence in various non-telecom industries, TELUS Corp continues to diversify its offerings. The company's commitment to innovation and customer service solidifies its position in the competitive telecom market.

1766041610832998400.png

A Glimpse at TELUS Corp's Dividend History

TELUS Corp has a long-standing reputation as a reliable dividend payer, with a history of consistent dividend payments since 1999. The company's dedication to returning value to shareholders is evident in its status as a dividend achiever, having increased its dividend annually for over two decades. This track record reflects TELUS Corp's financial stability and commitment to its dividend policy.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down TELUS Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

TELUS Corp's current trailing dividend yield of 6.14% and forward dividend yield of 6.32% suggest a positive outlook for dividend growth. The company's past dividend growth rates also paint a promising picture, with a 7.10% three-year, a 6.70% five-year, and a 7.50% ten-year annual growth rate. These figures demonstrate TELUS Corp's ability to consistently increase shareholder value through dividends.

Considering the dividend yield and growth rates, the 5-year yield on cost for TELUS Corp stock is approximately 8.49%, highlighting the potential for attractive long-term returns for investors.

1766041762046046208.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of TELUS Corp's dividends can be gauged by examining its dividend payout ratio. Currently, the ratio stands at 2.72, which may raise concerns about the long-term sustainability of the dividend payments. However, the company's profitability rank of 7 out of 10 suggests robust earnings compared to peers and a solid foundation for future dividend payments.

TELUS Corp's consistent net income over the past decade further supports the company's financial health and its ability to maintain its dividend policy.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

TELUS Corp's growth rank of 7 out of 10 indicates a strong growth trajectory. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of 4.60% per year outperform more than half of global competitors, showcasing a robust revenue model. However, the 3-year EPS growth rate of -16.00% per year and the 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -13.60% signal areas where the company may need to improve to sustain its dividend growth in the long term.

Conclusion: Evaluating TELUS Corp's Dividend Future

In conclusion, TELUS Corp's impressive dividend history and growth rates reflect a strong commitment to shareholder returns. While the payout ratio and certain growth metrics may raise questions about future sustainability, the company's solid profitability and revenue growth provide reassurance. Investors should continue to monitor TELUS Corp's financial performance and growth prospects to make informed decisions about its dividend potential. For those seeking high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium offers the High Dividend Yield Screener, a valuable tool for identifying similar investment opportunities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.