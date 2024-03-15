Old Republic International Corp's Dividend Analysis

An In-Depth Look at ORI's Dividend Sustainability and Growth

Old Republic International Corp (ORI, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on 2024-03-21, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-08. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Old Republic International Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Old Republic International Corp Do?

Old Republic International Corp offers a diverse range of specialized insurance products to individuals and institutions. It operates in three segments: General Insurance (property and liability insurance), Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off. General Insurance includes products such as Automobile Extended Warranty Insurance, Aviation, Commercial Automobile Insurance, Inland Marine, Travel Accident, Workers' Compensation, Financial Indemnity, and others. Title Insurance's business consists primarily of the issuance of policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records which contain information concerning interests in real property. Almost all of its revenue is generated from the US.

A Glimpse at Old Republic International Corp's Dividend History

Old Republic International Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1982, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 1982, earning it the prestigious title of a dividend aristocrat, a recognition given to companies with at least 42 years of consecutive dividend increases. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Old Republic International Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Old Republic International Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.36% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.64%, suggesting an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Old Republic International Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 5.30%, which decreased to 4.70% per year over a five-year horizon. Over the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 3.00%. Based on the dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Old Republic International Corp stock as of today is approximately 4.23%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Old Republic International Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.36.

Old Republic International Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Old Republic International Corp's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Old Republic International Corp's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Old Republic International Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Old Republic International Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 2.00% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 62.23% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Old Republic International Corp's earnings increased by approximately 12.00% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 39.28% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 4.10%, which underperforms than approximately 56.46% of global competitors.

Concluding Insights on Old Republic International Corp's Dividends

Old Republic International Corp's consistent dividend history, coupled with a reasonable payout ratio and fair profitability, suggests a robust foundation for ongoing dividend payments. While growth metrics indicate some areas of underperformance relative to global competitors, the company's solid track record and strategic position in the insurance market provide a level of assurance for dividend sustainability. Investors seeking income-generating stocks may find Old Republic International Corp an attractive option, provided they also consider the broader economic and industry-specific trends that may impact future performance. Will Old Republic International Corp continue its legacy as a dividend aristocrat in the years to come? That remains a question for value investors to ponder as they analyze the company's financial health and market dynamics.

