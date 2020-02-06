Q3 2020 ViaSat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Viasat's FY '20 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Your host for today's call is Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO. You may proceed, Mr. Dankberg.



Mark D. Dankberg - Viasat, Inc. - Co- Founder, Chairman & CEO



Yes. Thanks. Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Viasat's earnings call for our third fiscal quarter of 2020. So I'm Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO; and also on the call with me are Rick Baldridge, our President and Chief Operating Officer; Shawn Duffy, our CFO; Robert Blair, General Counsel; Bruce Dirks, our Treasurer; and Paul Froelich in Corporate Development. And before we start, Robert will provide our safe harbor disclosure.



Robert James Blair - Viasat, Inc. - VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Thanks, Mark. As you know, this discussion will contain forward-looking statements. This is a reminder that factors could cause actual results to differ materially. Additional information concerning these factors is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K