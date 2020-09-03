ViaSat Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 03, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting for Viasat, Inc. Our host for today's call is Mark Dankberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Dankberg. You may begin, sir.



Mark D. Dankberg - Viasat, Inc. - Co- Founder, Chairman & CEO



Okay. Good morning, everyone. I'd like to now call the meeting to order. This is Mark Dankberg. I am Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Viasat, and it's my pleasure to welcome all of you here today to our annual meeting of shareholders. And we're hosting our annual meeting virtually this year to help protect the health and well-being of our shareholders, employees and directors.



Before starting with the formal business, I'd like to take an opportunity to introduce our directors and officers. We're pleased to have them with us today. Our Board of Directors is Rick Baldridge, who's also our President and Chief Operating Officer. Bob Johnson; Sean Pak, Varsha Rao, John Stenbit, Theresa Wise and Harvey White. And before we move on, I do want to