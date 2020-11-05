Nov 05, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Viasat's FY '21 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Your host for today's call is Mark Dankberg, Executive Chairman; and Rick Baldridge, President and CEO. You may proceed, Mr. Dankberg.
Mark D. Dankberg - Viasat, Inc. - Co- Founder & Executive Chairman
Okay. Thanks for joining us today. I'm Mark Dankberg, Executive Chairman of Viasat, and we also have with us Rick Baldridge, our President and new CEO; Shawn Duffy, our Chief Financial Officer; Bruce Dirks, our Treasurer; and Paul Froelich, VP of Corporate Development.
So we hope you've had time to review our shareholder letter that we posted on our website that provides information on our second quarter and year-to-date financial performance as well as a current overview. So today's call is primarily going to be questions and answers but before we start let's have Robert provide our (inaudible) Robert Blair, our General Counsel. [I miss] Robert. Sorry. So now let's have Robert provide our safe harbor disclosure.
Robert James Blair - Viasat, Inc. - VP,
Q2 2021 ViaSat Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 05, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...