Q3 2021 ViaSat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator
Welcome to Viasat's FY '21 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Your host for today's call is Rick Baldridge, President and CEO. You may proceed, Mr. Baldridge.
Richard A. Baldridge - Viasat, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Okay. Thanks for joining us today. We tweaked things a little bit in response to some customer input. We've adjusted the timing of our call so that people would have a little bit more time to review the -- our shareholder letter and prepare for the Q&A session. We released our shareholder letter earlier today, and hopefully, you've had a little time.
Today's call will primarily consist of Q&A. But first, let's have Robert Blair provide our safe harbor disclosure.
Robert James Blair - Viasat, Inc. - VP, General Counsel & Secretary
Thanks, Rick. As you know, this discussion will contain forward-looking statements. This is a reminder that factors could cause actual results to differ materially. Additional information concerning these factors is contained in our SEC filings
