Mar 01, 2021 / 06:20PM GMT

Richard Hamilton Prentiss - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Head of Telecommunication Services Equity Research & Research Analyst



All right. Good morning. Good afternoon on the East Coast. I'm Rick Prentiss, Head of Telecom Services Research here at Raymond James. First, I want to say I hope everyone, you and your families, are doing okay in these difficult times.



It's the 42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Conference, my 25th. I think this is my 100th earnings season so definitely have -- high out there, but this is our first virtual one for an institutional conference, and we missed not getting together in person in Orlando. We were just reminiscing about last year, this was the last at the conference is in person. So it was nice to get together last year. Okay to get together virtually this year. We really, really are hopeful -- we're excited to go back in Orlando, see everybody in person again in sunny Florida.



For those of you on the investment side, we are available for e-mail or chat. Then at the bottom of the chat and the question mark will show