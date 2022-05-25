Q4 2022 Viasat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Viasat's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Your host for today is Richard Baldridge, President and CEO. Sir, you may proceed.



Richard A. Baldridge - Viasat, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Okay. Thanks for joining us today. I just want to point out that we released our shareholder letter shortly after market close, and it's available on our website. We'll be referring to it throughout the call.



So joining me today on the call Mark Dankberg, our Executive Chairman; our CFO, Shawn Duffy; Robert Blair, our General Counsel; and Paul Froelich, Corporate Development peter Lopez from Investor Relations.



So today's call, we'll just go through a few brief opening remarks and follow that by Q&A. So before we get started, let's have Robert provide our safe harbor.



Robert James Blair - Viasat, Inc. - Senior VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Thanks, Rick. As you know, this discussion will contain forward-looking statements. This is a reminder that