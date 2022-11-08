Q2 2023 Viasat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Viasat's Fiscal Year '23 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Your host for today's call is Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO. You may proceed, Mr. Dankberg.



Mark D. Dankberg - Viasat, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO



Thanks, and thanks, everybody, for joining us today. We released our shareholder letter shortly after market close and is available on our website. We'll be referring to that on this call. Joining me today on the call are Rick Baldridge, our Vice Chairman; Keven Harkenrider, our Chief Operating Officer; our Chief Financial Officer, Shawn Duffy; Robert Blair, our General Counsel; and Paul Froelich from Corporate Development; and Peter Lopez from Investor Relations. So first we'll have Robert provide our safe harbor discussion.



Robert James Blair - Viasat, Inc. - Senior VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Thanks, Mark. As you know, this discussion will contain forward-looking statements. This is a reminder that factors could cause actual results to differ materially. Additional information