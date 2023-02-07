Q3 2023 Viasat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Viasat FY '23 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Your host for today's call is Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO. You may proceed, Mr. Dankberg.
Mark D. Dankberg - Viasat, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO
Okay. Thanks for joining us today. We released our shareholder letter shortly after market close, and it's available on our website. And we'll be referring to that on this call. Joining me on the call today are Rick Baldridge, our Vice Chairman; Keven Harkenrider, our Chief Operating Officer; our Chief Financial Officer, Shawn Duffy; Robert Blair, General Counsel; Paul Froelich from Corporate Development; and Peter Lopez from Investor Relations. So let's have Robert provide our safe harbor disclosure before we start.
Robert James Blair - Viasat, Inc. - Senior VP, General Counsel & Secretary
Thanks, Mark. As you know, this discussion will contain forward-looking statements. This is a reminder that factors could cause actual results to differ materially. Additional information concerning these
