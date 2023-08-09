Q1 2024 Viasat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Viasat's FY '24 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Your host for today's call is Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO. You may proceed, Mr. Dankberg.



Mark D. Dankberg - Viasat, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO



Good. Thanks. Good afternoon, everybody, and thanks for joining our call today. With me are Guru Gowrappan, our President; Shawn Duffy, our Chief Financial Officer; and Robert Blair, our General Counsel. So before we start, Robert will give a safe harbor disclosure.



Robert James Blair - Viasat, Inc. - Senior VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Thanks, Mark. As you know, this discussion will contain forward-looking statements. This is a reminder that factors could cause actual results to differ materially. Additional information concerning these factors is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Copies are available from the SEC or from our website. Back to you, Mark.



