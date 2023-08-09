Aug 09, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Viasat's FY '24 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Your host for today's call is Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO. You may proceed, Mr. Dankberg.
Mark D. Dankberg - Viasat, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO
Good. Thanks. Good afternoon, everybody, and thanks for joining our call today. With me are Guru Gowrappan, our President; Shawn Duffy, our Chief Financial Officer; and Robert Blair, our General Counsel. So before we start, Robert will give a safe harbor disclosure.
Robert James Blair - Viasat, Inc. - Senior VP, General Counsel & Secretary
Thanks, Mark. As you know, this discussion will contain forward-looking statements. This is a reminder that factors could cause actual results to differ materially. Additional information concerning these factors is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Copies are available from the SEC or from our website. Back to you, Mark.
Mark D. Dankberg - Viasat, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman
Q1 2024 Viasat Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 09, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...