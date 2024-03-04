Mar 04, 2024 / 08:40PM GMT

Unidentified Participant 1



Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you so much for being here this afternoon. I'm delighted to have the team from Varonis here. You have Guy Melamed and Brian Vecci. Guy, obviously the COO and CFO of Varonis, and Brian being the Field CTO. Brian and Guy, thank you so much for being here.



And as a brief programming note, before I begin For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures.



And with that, I thought I would just start off level, you might have some new faces in the audience, Brian, maybe if you can give us an overview of Varonis as you guys are unique in the cybersecurity space and that your sit at the intersection of data and security. So maybe just walk us through kind of --?



Questions and Answers:

- Varonis Systems, Inc. - Field CTOYes, sure. So for those that are new, we're a security software company are our software protected