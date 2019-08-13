Visteon Corp at JPMorgan Auto Conference Transcript

Aug 13, 2019 / 02:50PM GMT
Sachin S. Lawande - Visteon Corporation - President, CEO & Director
All right. So as a quick introduction to those of you who do not know of Visteon, so we are a tier-1 supplier to the automotive industry. We are roughly $3 billion in revenues, a company that focuses exclusively on cockpit electronics and the emerging areas of active safety or early autonomous driving capabilities.
We have engineering sites all over the world. We manufacture in plenty of different locations, typically close to where car OEMs build their products. And at a $3 billion mark, we are roughly an 8% shareholder of the market, which puts us in the top 4 or 5 suppliers for cockpit electronics to the auto industry.
On the left of the page, you see our products. We are unique in the sense that we have a full suite of products that are typically required for the cockpit from instrument clusters, infotainment or the displays and the electronics behind it, head-up displays, telematics, now more and more what's being termed as an integrated digital cockpit computer and also safety -- centralized computing
