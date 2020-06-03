Visteon Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 03, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Visteon's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Today, we will be hearing from our Chairman of the Board, Fran Scricco; and CEO, Sachin Lawande. With that, I'll turn the call over to Fran.
Francis M. Scricco - Visteon Corporation - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I've been informed by the inspector of elections that a quorum is present or represented by proxy. Therefore, it's my privilege to call Visteon's Annual Shareholder Meeting to order.
I would like to note that this year, we've added an audio call so that shareholders can listen to the meeting if they prefer not to attend in person. In this time of uncertainty, your support for the health and welfare of Visteon's employees and fellow shareholders is greatly appreciated.
To begin today's meeting, I'm pleased to introduce other members of the Visteon Board who are joining the meeting via conference call: James Barrese, Naomi Bergman, Jeff Jones, Joanne Maguire, Bob Manzo, David Treadwell and Rouzbeh Yassini-Fard
