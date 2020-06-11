Jun 11, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Emmanuel Rosner - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director & Research Analyst



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us for this session with Visteon as part of Deutsche Bank's Global Automotive Conference. My name is Emmanuel Rosner, and I'm the senior U.S. autos analyst at Deutsche Bank.



Visteon has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past several years, turning the company essentially into a pure-play in vehicle cockpit solutions with products in instrument clusters, infotainment, displays and increasingly, compute platforms. The company is now aiming to bring software-defined architecture and content in vehicle. We are very pleased to host Visteon's CEO, Sachin Lawande; and CFO, Jerome Rouquet; and Head of Investor Relations, Kris Doyle, for a discussion with us this morning.



The format for this session will be a short presentation from the Visteon team with some slides that should be available in your webcast window. Then we will turn to some Q&A around some of my prepared questions as well as mainly, questions from all of you on the call. To