Visteon Corp at JPMorgan Auto Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Ryan J. Brinkman - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst
Hi, good afternoon. I'm Ryan Brinkman, the automotive equity research analyst here at JPMorgan. Thanks for joining us for the 2020 JPMorgan Automotive Conference, being held virtually this year, we were just discussing. And before we get going with the next presentation which is with Visteon, I just want to remind the investors that you can ask a question by submitting it via the conference website, and I'd be happy to ask it for you without identifying your name or firm. I encourage you to do so.
So with that, let's -- I want to turn it over to Sachin Lawande, Visteon's, President and CEO; and Jerome Rouquet, Chief Financial Officer.
I don't know if you guys have any opening remarks and be happy to lob a bunch of questions your way.
Sachin S. Lawande - Visteon Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Sure. Thank you. Thank you, Ryan, and good morning, everyone. Ryan, we do have a few slides that we had prepared that provide the latest update on
