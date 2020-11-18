Nov 18, 2020 / 01:40PM GMT

Brian Arthur Johnson - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst



Hello. This is Brian Johnson. I want to welcome everyone to our second presentation of our 11th Annual Global Automotive Conference. We're very pleased to have with us Sachin Lawande, CEO of Visteon; Jerome Rouquet, CFO of Visteon.



We have an overweight on Visteon and had always talked about it being a beneficiary of a move to digital cockpit. Some of it moved -- spurred by leading EV companies like Tesla redoing cockpits to all-digital. But most recently, a kind of interesting win in battery management, which we have not been aware of. So very glad Visteon could join us, at least, for this fireside chat.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity AnalystI want to start with before we get to kind of some of the strategic stuff around just what are you seeing vis-Ã -vis the -- both the sales and sales environment and the production environment versus where you thought the quarter could be,