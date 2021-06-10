Visteon Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 10, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Welcome to Visteon's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Today, we would be hearing from our Chairman of the Board, Francis Scricco; and CEO, Sachin Lawande. With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Fran.



Francis M. Scricco - Visteon Corporation - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Thank you, Nicole. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Fran Scricco, Chairman of the Board. I'm pleased to welcome you to Visteon's Annual Shareholders Meeting. I've been informed by the inspector of elections that a quorum is present or represented by proxy. And therefore, I call this meeting to order.



I would like to note that this year we've added an audio call so that shareholders can listen to the meeting if they prefer not to attend in person. While the COVID situation is improving and much better than at this time last year, we do appreciate your continued support for the health and welfare of Visteon's employees and fellow shareholders.



To begin today's meeting, I'm pleased to introduce the other members of the Visteon Board who are joining