Jun 16, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Emmanuel Rosner - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director & Research Analyst



Good morning, everybody and thank you for joining us for this session with Visteon as part of Deutsche Bank Global Automotive Conference. My name is Emmanuel Rosner and I'm the senior U.S. autos and technology analyst at Deutsche Bank. Visteon is a leading auto supplier of vehicle cockpit solutions with products in instrument clusters, infotainment, displays and increasingly compute platforms. The company is also having some good traction with its wireless battery management system going into electric vehicles. And this is certainly something that we would love to bring and explore further in the discussion. So representing Visteon today, we're very pleased to have Sachin Lawande, who's President and CEO; and Jerome Rouquet, who's SVP and CFO.



The format for today's session will be a short presentation by the Visteon team using some slides, followed by a Q&A session. I'll have some questions. If investors on the line, if you'd like to ask some questions, just enter them in the box at the bottom left of your