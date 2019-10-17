Q3 2019 4Sc AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 17, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the 4SC AG 2019 Q3 Announcement. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand over to your host, Larissa StÃ¼ttem to begin. Larissa, please go ahead.



Larissa StÃ¼ttem;Team Assistant -



Thank you, Madam. And welcome everyone to today's 4SC conference call on key developments in the third quarter 2019 and business outlook. I'm Larissa StÃ¼ttem, and here with me is our CEO, Jason Loveridge, who will give you his review of the third quarter of the year, then we will go open up the call for questions in which Chief Development Officer, Frank Hermann, will also take part.



I'm sure you've all already seen our press release this morning and the presentation for this call is also available for download on the website. You can find this in the Investors & Media section under Investor Information and then Conference Calls & Webcasts. The slides will give some support for Jason's comments, but anyhow, you should be able to follow the call even if you don't have them in front of you.



Before I hand over to Jason, I