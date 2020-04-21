Q1 2020 4Sc AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the 4SC AG Conference Call Q1 Report. (Operator Instructions).



I would now like to hand over to Larissa StÃ¼ttem to begin. Larissa, please go ahead.



Larissa Stuttem - 4SC AG - Team Assistant



Thank you, Megan, and welcome, everyone, to today's 4SC conference call on key developments in Q1 2020 as well as our outlook for 2020. I'm Larissa StÃ¼ttem, and here on the line with me is our CEO, Jason Loveridge, who will provide you with more information, and then we will open up the call for questions.



I'm sure you have already seen our press release this morning, and the presentation for this call is also available for download on the website. You can find it under Investors & Media section, under Investor Information and then Conference Calls & Webcasts. The slides will give you some support for Jason's comments. But anyway, you should be able to follow the call even if you don't have them in front of you.



Before I hand over to Jason, I would like to give you all a brief reminder. During today's conference