Q2 2020 4Sc AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the 4SC AG conference call half year report. My name is Nadia and I'll be coordinating today's call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to your host, Jason Loveridge. So Jason, please go ahead.



Jason Loveridge - 4SC AG - Chairman of Management Board, CEO & MD



I think we need Larissa.



Larissa Stuttem - 4SC AG - Team Assistant



It's me, Larissa, sorry.



Operator



Sorry, Larissa. Sorry.



Larissa Stuttem - 4SC AG - Team Assistant



Thank you, Nadia. Welcome, everyone, to today's 4SC conference call on key developments in the first half of 2020 as well as our outlook for 2020. I'm Larissa StÃ¼ttem. And here on the line with me is our CEO, Jason Loveridge, who will give you his review of the first half of the year. Then we will open up the call for questions in which Chief Development Officer, Frank Hermann, will also take part.



I'm sure you've all already seen our press release this