Q3 2023 4Sc AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the 4SC AG Q3 Conference Call. My name is Nadia, and I'll be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to your host, Jason Loveridge, CEO for 4SC AG to begin. Jason, please go ahead.



Jason Loveridge - 4SC AG - Chairman of Management Board, CEO & MD



Thank you, Nadia. And welcome, everyone, to today's 4SC Conference Call on key developments in the third quarter as well as our outlook for the remainder of this year. My name is Jason Loveridge. I'm the CEO of 4SC. Today, I'll give you a short presentation, then we'll open the call up for any questions.



I'm sure you have already seen our press release this morning, and the presentation for this call is available for download on the website. You can find this in the Investor & Media section under Investor Information and then conference calls and webcast. The slides will provide support to my comments, but you should be able to follow the call even if you don't have them in front of you.



Before I start the presentation