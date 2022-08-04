Q2 2022 Voyager Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Julie Burek - Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. - VP of Finance



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to this conference call to discuss our second quarter 2022 results and prioritized pipeline. A replay of today's call, including the Q&A, will be available on the Investors section of our website approximately 2 hours after completion of this call. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A.



As a reminder, various remarks that we make during this call about the company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in