Q1 2019 Bank VTB PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

May 30, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Leonid Vakeyev - VTB Bank(public joint-stock company)-MD - Head of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the call. Today, we have Mr. Pianov, member of the management board and Chief Financial Officer. And we will start with a short overview of results, how we see them, and then we will be taking questions from you. Please refer to the presentation, which has been uploaded on the website. And we start with Page 1.



First of all, we believe that the net profit of RUB 46.5 billion is absolutely consistent with our RUB 200 billion full year guidance given the relatively low first quarter and our expectations for the rest of the year. We continue to build a stronger franchise in retail, just in line with our strategic priorities. And in