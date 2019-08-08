Q2 & H1 2019 Bank VTB PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT

Leonid Vakeyev - VTB Bank(public joint-stock company)-MD - Head of IR



Thank you. Hello, everyone. Welcome to the call. Today, we published our 6 months numbers. The developments of core businesses look well. We continue to outperform the industry and grow our market shares in the retail segment, both in lending and funding. We also had robust growth in SME business, which is also our prioritized segment. CIB loans were slightly down due to mostly ruble strengthening. Netted of FX revaluation, there was moderate growth in CIB lending as well.



Net interest margin continued to be under pressure. However, it bottomed out around March, April and was expanding by approximately 10 basis points a month since then. We expect this to continue, especially on the backdrop of monetary policy easing, which started only in the end of the second quarter and has not yet impacted the 6 months' net interest margin and net interest income.



Cost of risk was 0.8% for 6 months and 1.1% for the second quarter. Second quarter numbers, close to our