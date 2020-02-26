Full Year 2019 Bank VTB PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, we are happy to welcome you at the telephone conference for VTB Group to disclose IFRS results for Q4 and 12 months of 2019. This conference is going to be recorded.



And now over to Mr. Leonid Vakeyev, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Leonid.



Leonid Vakeyev - VTB Bank(public joint-stock company)-MD - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, and we are happy to welcome everyone at this telephone conference to disclose 2019 IFRS results of VTB Group. All of the financials and related materials have been disclosed at the website and I'm sure you have had an opportunity to read through them. Please be reminded that this conference call is being held in Russian with simultaneous translation into English. And you'll have an opportunity to ask your question whether English or in Russian depending on the language of preference.



Our speaker today is Mr. Dmitriy Pianov, the CFO and member of the Management Board. And now over to Mr. Pianov.

