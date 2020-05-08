Q1 2020 Bank VTB PAO Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Leonid Vakeyev - VTB Bank(public joint-stock company)-MD - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. We are happy to welcome you at our conference call to disclose the first quarter 2020 financial results. Our speaker today is a member of the management board, Mr. Dmitriy Pianov.



Dmitry Pyanov - VTB Bank(public joint-stock company<