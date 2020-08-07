Aug 07, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, we are happy to welcome you at the Conference Call of VTB Group dedicated to the disclosure of its financial results under IFRS for the first 6 months of 2020. Please be aware that this conference call is being recorded.
Over to Mr. Leonid Vakeyev, Head of Investor Relations.
Leonid Vakeyev - VTB Bank(public joint-stock company)-MD - Head of IR
Thank you. Good day, everyone. We welcome those who have joined our call to disclose the financial results of VTB Group under IFRS for the Second Quarter and for the First 6 Months of this challenging year of 2020. And their speaker today is Member of the Management Board and CFO of VTB, Mr. Dmitry Pianov. As always, we are going to start with a quick overview of our key performance highlights and financial results, and then be happy to handle your questions. Please be aware that this conference call is being held in Russian with simultaneous translation into English, and we'll be happy to take questions in both languages.
Half Year 2020 Bank VTB PAO Earnings Call Transcript
