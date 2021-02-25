Full Year 2020 Bank VTB PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, we're happy to welcome you at VTB financial results 2020 IFRS conference call. This conference call is going to be recorded.



And now over to Leonid Vakeyev, Head of Investor Relations. Over to you, Leonid.



Leonid Vakeyev - VTB Bank(public joint-stock company)-MD - Head of IR



Thank you. Good day, everyone. We're happy to welcome all of you at our conference call and webcast today. We are starting with our new season of Russian banks reporting calls, and Dmitry Pianov, member of the Management Board and CFO of VTB Group, is happy to be with you today.



As usual, we start with a quick overview of our results and then take your questions. Please be reminded this call is going to be conducted in the Russian language with simultaneous interpretation into English, and you can ask questions in your language.



Over to Mr. Pianov now.



Dmitry Pianov - VTB Bank(public joint-stock company)-