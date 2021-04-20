Bank VTB PAO Investor Day Transcript

Apr 20, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Yuri Alekseyevich Soloviev - VTB Capital plc - Global CEO of VTB Group and President of VTB Group



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, dear friends. I'm very happy to welcome all of you at this VTB Group Investor Day event. Together with my colleagues, we are going to give you detailed insight into what's going on within VTB Group and how we are changing. We're going to elaborate on our plans for the upcoming future and the longer-term prospects.



VTB has seen quite a lot of changes as of recently. The pace of transformation we are undergoing is extremely high, and we'll be happy to showcase the outcome of this effort. Leaders of 3 business lines, retail, corporate and investment banking business as well as the medium and small enterprises business, are going to deliver their presentations to you to showcase their plans and present their results. We are also going to discuss strategy, financial performance and planning.



Our presentations today are going to focus, among other things, on fast-track transformation process of VTB and the technological platform we possess. We would like to