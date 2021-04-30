Q1 2021 Bank VTB PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Leonid Vakeyev - VTB Bank(public joint-stock company)-MD - Head of IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you so much for joining us in this conference call. Today, we have published the full version of our report of Q1 of 2021. On the 19th of April, we published the concise version, and we continue to do that on the Investors Day. Today, we will be happy to answer all the questions. But before that, Dmitry Pianov, Member of the Board and the CEO for the VTB Group will make a small presentation.



Dmitry Pianov - VTB Bank(public joint-stock company)-Member of Management Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Once again, I would like to