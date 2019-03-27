Q4 2019 Verint Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Verint Systems Inc. Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Alan Roden, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. You may begin.



Alan Roden - Verint Systems Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our conference call today. I'm here with Dan Bodner, Verint CEO; and Doug Robinson, Verint CFO.



I'd also like to mention that in addition to reviewing our fourth quarter and annual results and updating our guidance for the current year, we will be reviewing market trends and discussing our actual intelligence growth strategy.



