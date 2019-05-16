May 16, 2019 / 12:40PM GMT
Mark Wesley Strouse - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Alternative Energy and Applied & Emerging Technologies Analyst
Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the third day of the 47th Annual JPMorgan TMC Conference. Thank you very much for coming. My name is Mark Strouse. I cover applied and emerging tech with Paul Coster. Very happy to have Verint with us this morning. We have the CFO, Doug Robinson; and the VP of Biz Dev, Alan Roden. Gentlemen, welcome. Thank you very much for coming.
Douglas E. Robinson - Verint Systems Inc. - CFO
Thanks, Mark.
Alan Roden - Verint Systems Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & IR
Thank you.
Mark Wesley Strouse - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Alternative Energy and Applied & Emerging Technologies Analyst
So just for some of those in the room that might be uninitiated, can you just give a brief overview of what Verint is all about.
Alan Roden - Verint Systems Inc. - SVP of
Verint Systems Inc at JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Transcript
May 16, 2019 / 12:40PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...