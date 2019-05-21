May 21, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Verint call to review its cloud and automation strategy. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.
I'd now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Alan Roden, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. Sir, please go ahead.
Alan Roden - Verint Systems Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & IR
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. Thank you for joining our conference call today. I'm here with Dan Bodner, Verint's CEO; and Doug Robinson, Verint's CFO.
Before getting started, I'd like to mention that accompanying our call today is a WebEx with slides. If you'd like to view these slides in realtime during the call, please visit the IR portion of the website at verint.com, click on the Investor Relations tab, click on the webcast link, and select today's conference call.
I'd also like to draw your attention to the fact that certain matters discussed on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
Verint Systems Inc Customer Engagement Automation and Cloud Strategy Review Webcast Transcript
May 21, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...