Mar 31, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Verint's Fourth Quarter Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your host, Alan Roden, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. Sir, please go ahead.
Alan Roden - Verint Systems Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & IR
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our conference call today. I'm here with Dan Bodner, Verint's CEO; and Doug Robinson, Verint's CFO.
Before getting started, I'd like to mention that accompanying our call today is a WebEx with slides. If you'd like to view these slides in real time during the call, please visit the IR section of our website at verint.com, click on the Investor Relations tab, click on the webcast link and select today's conference call.
I'd also like to draw your attention to the fact that certain matters discussed on this call may contain forward-looking statements within
Q4 2020 Verint Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 31, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...