Q4 2020 Verint Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Alan Roden - Verint Systems Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & IR



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our conference call today. I'm here with Dan Bodner, Verint's CEO; and Doug Robinson, Verint's CFO.



certain matters discussed on this call may contain forward-looking statements