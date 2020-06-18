Verint Systems Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 18, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Verint Systems 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The meeting is about to begin. I will now hand the floor over to Dan Bodner, Chairman and CEO of Verint Systems. Mr. Bodner, the floor is yours.



Dan Bodner - Verint Systems Inc. - CEO & Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Dan Bodner, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Verint Systems. It's my pleasure to welcome all of you to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Verint Systems, which is being held in virtual-only format this year due to public health concerns related to COVID-19 and to help protect the health and safety of our stockholders, directors and employees.



I will act as Chairman of this annual meeting. And Jonathan Kohl, Corporate Secretary of the company, will act as Secretary for this meeting.



And I would like also to introduce Mr. Peter Fante, Chief Administrative Officer; Mr. Douglas Robinson, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Alan Roden, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development; Mr. Jody Gallegos, Associate General