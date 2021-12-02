Q3 2022 Verint Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 02, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Verint Systems Inc. Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today. Matthew Frankel, you may begin.



Matthew H. Frankel - Verint Systems Inc. - Manager of IR and Corporate Development



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our conference call today. I'm here with Dan Bodner, Verint's CEO; Doug Robinson, Verint's CFO; and Alan Roden, Verint's Chief Corporate Development Officer.



Before getting started, I'd like to mention that accompanying our call today is a Webex slide. If you'd like to view these slides in real-time during the call, please visit the IR section of our website at verint.com, click on the Investor Relations tab and click on the webcast link and select today's conference call.



I'd also like to draw your attention to the fact that certain matters discussed on this call may contain forward