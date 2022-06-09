Verint Systems Inc Investor Day (Virtual) Transcript

Jun 09, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Alan Roden - Verint Systems Inc. - Chief Corporate Development Officer



Good morning, and welcome to Verint's 2022 Investor Day. During last year's Investor Day in connection with the spin of our security business, we laid out a 3-year plan, including a blueprint to finalize our cloud transition that called for a 30% cloud revenue CAGR. I'm pleased to report that we're tracking well ahead of this plan. Last year, the first year of our plan, we significantly overachieved our targets. Just 2 days ago, we reported strong first quarter results and raised our outlook for the current year for cloud revenue growth to well above 30%.



Behind our strong momentum is our cloud platform differentiation enabling Verint to deliver significant value to our customers, and we helped them close the winding engagement capacity gap. This year's Investor Day, we'll focus on what makes Verint platform differentiated and the key drivers behind our strong momentum. You will hear from several Verint executives. Let me introduce you Celia, our Chief Marketing Officer. Celia will discuss recent market trends, and our