Q2 2023 Verint Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 07, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Hi, and welcome to the Verint Fiscal Year '23 Second Quarter Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Matthew Frankel, Investor Relations and Corporate Development Director. Please go ahead.



Matthew H. Frankel - Verint Systems Inc. - Director of IR & Corporate Development



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our conference call today. I'm here with Dan Bodner, Verint's CEO; Doug Robinson, Verint's CFO; and Alan Roden, Verint's Chief Corporate Development Officer.



Before getting started, I'd like to mention that accompanying our call today is a slide presentation. If you'd like to view these slides in real-time during the call, please visit the IR section of our website at verint.com, click on the Investor Relations tab and then click on the webcast link and select today's conference call.



I would also like to draw your attention to the fact that certain matters discussed on this call may contain