Q4 2023 Verint Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 29, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Verint Systems Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Matthew Frankel. Frankel, you may begin.



Matthew H. Frankel - Verint Systems Inc. - Director of IR & Corporate Development



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our conference call today. I'm here with Dan Bodner, Verint's CEO; Grant Highlander, Verint's CFO; and Alan Roden, Verint's Chief Corporate Development Officer.



Before getting started, I'd like to mention that accompanying our call today is a slide presentation. If you'd like to view these slides in real-time during the call, please go to the IR section of our website at verint.com, click on the Investor Relations tab, and click on the webcast link and select today's conference call.



I'd also like to draw your attention to the fact that certain matters discussed on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities