Q2 2024 Verint Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 06, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Matthew H. Frankel - Verint Systems Inc. - Director of IR & Corporate Development



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our conference call today. I'm here with Dan Bodner, Verint's CEO; Grant Highlander, Verint's CFO; and Alan Roden, Verint's Chief Corporate Development Officer.



Before getting started, I'd like to mention that accompanying our call today the slide presentation. If you would like to view these slides in real-time during the call, please visit the IR section of our website at verint.com, click on the Investor Relations tab and click on the webcast link and select today's conference call.