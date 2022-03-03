Q4 2021 VZ Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2022 / NTS GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Full Year Results 2021 Analyst Conference Call. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind you that all participants will be in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Matthias Reinhart, CEO of VZ Holding. Please go ahead, sir.



Matthias Reinhart - VZ Holding AG - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Thanks a lot to the operator for this kind introduction. And I would like to start presenting the 2021 results and I will go along the report that you might have been able to download of -- that we have put on the Internet side.



I start with Page #3, the summary. And on the left side, you see the business development; on the right side, the financial KPI development. And I would stress the business development at the beginning. And it's very simple to say, well, we