Mar 07, 2024 / 12:20AM GMT

Benjamin Daniel Swinburne - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Okay. We're ready to go with disclosure statement. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com. If you have any questions, reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales rep.



I'm Ben Swinburne, Morgan Stanley's media and entertainment analyst, and we are really happy to welcome back to the conference from Warner Music Group, Robert Kyncl, Chief Executive Officer. Robert, thanks for being back.



Robert Kyncl - Warner Music Group Corp. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you so much for having me. Great to be here.



Benjamin Daniel Swinburne - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Absolutely. Absolutely. It's been about a year, right, as a CEO. Lots happened both inside the company and in the industry. You guys have been busy. Maybe you could just step back for a minute, Robert, and tell us sort of how you'd summarize the year and what you guys have been able to accomplish so far.



