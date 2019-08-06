Half Year 2019 Wacker Neuson SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2019 / NTS GMT

Martin Lehner - Wacker Neuson SE - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Hello, everybody. Welcome to our first half year conference call. I would start to give you overview -- first, overview about our key figures then I will hand over to my colleague, Wilfried, to give you more details on the financials.



Yes. Here you have the key figures, the results for Q2 2019 and for the first half year 2019. Overall, we achieved a very good growth in revenues also in Q2 2019 with plus 14%. The EBIT margin is in Q2, a little bit below last year. For the first half year 2019, revenue grows 15% and EBIT margin growth is 7%. Generally, we had a very strong development in sales, which has increased in all our major product lines, market shares and we had, once again, a very strong growth in agriculture with plus 32%.



We see the first half year, especially in Q2, a significant improvement in the global supply chain. We had a lot of issues last year and also in the beginning of this year. This situation improved significantly. We made progress in reducing our unfinished machines, which we reported continuously