Q4 2021 Wallenstam AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Susann Linde

Wallenstam AB (publ) - CFO & Head of IR



Hello, and welcome to the presentation of the fourth quarter and the whole year of 2021. My name is Susann Linde, I'm CFO and Head of Investor Relations here at Wallenstam. I will now present the results. And if you have any questions, please click on the envelope here on this site, and I will try to answer the questions later on.



So please turn to Page 2. It's a fantastic result for the quarter and the year that we are very proud of. This year has also had challenges with the pandemic, but we, as a company, have delivered great values and our business model is strong. Our strategy of investing in new construction of new rentals for our own management can be seen in our figures, both in increased NOI and value changes.



All key ratios for the period