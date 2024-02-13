WaFd Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 13, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Stephen Graham - WaFd Inc - Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Stephen Graham, and I'm the Chairman of the Board of WaFd, Inc. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the company's management, I would like to welcome you and thank you for attending the Annual Meeting of Shareholders this year which is now called to order. This is our 41st such meeting since going public in 1982 and we're now in the 106th year since the company's founding in 1917. Our most recent fiscal year was a challenging and strategically significant time, and we're excited to share the details with you.



With this being a virtual meeting, let me cover some procedural matters. First, we are recording this meeting, and you'll be able to replay a recording of it for one year from the virtualshareholdermeeting.com website. Please wait a day or so to allow the recording to be uploaded.



Second, you can use the question box on your screen to submit questions at any time during the meeting. We have encouraged questions to be submitted in advance of today's meeting. We hope to answer all