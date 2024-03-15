Cognex Corporation (CGNX, Financial) is a company that specializes in machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks where vision is required. The company's products are used in factories, warehouses, and logistics centers around the world to guide, inspect, gauge, and identify items in the manufacturing and distribution process. According to a recent SEC filing, Carl Gerst, Executive Vice President of Vision & ID Products at Cognex Corp, sold 6,782 shares of the company on March 6, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $40.54 per share, resulting in a total value of $274,982.28. Over the past year, Carl Gerst has sold a total of 6,782 shares of Cognex Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling activity at the company, with a total of 1 insider sell and 0 insider buys over the same timeframe. The insider transaction history suggests a cautious approach from insiders in terms of equity ownership, with a lack of purchases to offset the sales. On the valuation front, Cognex Corp's shares were trading at $40.54 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.023 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 62.95, which is above both the industry median of 23.65 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Despite the higher price-earnings ratio, Cognex Corp is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88, based on a GuruFocus Value of $45.90. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts monitoring Cognex Corp will continue to observe insider transaction patterns and valuation metrics as part of their assessment of the company's stock performance and underlying business health.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.