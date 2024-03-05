Director John Stamm Sells 6,500 Shares of Vertex Inc (VERX)

On March 5, 2024, John Stamm, Director at Vertex Inc (VERX, Financial), executed a sale of 6,500 shares in the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Vertex Inc, the company in question, specializes in tax technology solutions that enable global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides a range of software and services that support multiple tax types, including sales and use, value-added, payroll, and income tax, in addition to facilitating compliance and reporting.

Over the past year, the insider, John Stamm, has sold a total of 29,034 shares of Vertex Inc and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Vertex Inc indicates a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 57 insider sells and no insider buys recorded during the same period.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Vertex Inc were trading at $29.48, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.607 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.27, with a GF Value of $23.28, suggesting that Vertex Inc is modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

