Lisbeth Mcnabb, Director of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST, Financial), has sold 2,300 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $165 per share, resulting in a total value of $379,500.

Nexstar Media Group Inc is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its portfolio includes network-affiliated TV stations, related digital multicast signals, and a range of digital and internet-based media services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,300 shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys but 40 insider sells for the company.

On the valuation front, Nexstar Media Group Inc's shares were trading at $165 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.430 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 16.96, which is below the industry median of 19.21 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.79, with a GF Value of $208.85, indicating that Nexstar Media Group Inc is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment. However, investors should also consider broader market trends, the company's performance, and other factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.